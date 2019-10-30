|
|
Donald Gene Gabriel Donald Gene Gabriel, 74 years old, passed away Monday morning September 23rd, 2019 at his home in Overland Park, Kansas surrounded by his family. Don was born February 10th, 1945 to Anthony and Petrina Gabriel in Montebello, California. He graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles, and joined the military shortly after. After his service in the military, Don moved back to California and became an instructor for IBM. Don's career moved him to San Antonio, Texas where he met his wife of thirty-seven years, Patricia Jane Gabriel. Don worked at Block & Company in Kansas City for the last twenty-five years. Don Gabriel is survived by his wife Patricia, son Josh and his wife Michelle, daughters McKenzie and Laura Anne and three granddaughters Sawyer, Tilly & Caroline. A memorial service is to be held November 2nd at Redeemer Fellowship Church (3921 Baltimore Avenue) at eleven am.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 30, 2019