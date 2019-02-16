Donald Gene Rose Donald Gene Rose, 89, died February 15, 2019, after 89 years of great health. He leaves his wife of 68 years, Marjorie Rose, his partner in his life story. They met in college and were married on September 9th, 1951 in Salina Kansas. Don and Marge have three children- Debbie, Cindy and Matt, who married Martin, Leo and Lisa. He is also survived by six grandchildren and their spouses, Nathan and Jessica, Rachel and Braughn, Jeff and Amaya, Brian and Kimberly, Mackenzie and Trevor, and Phillip and Megan. Surviving grandchildren are Olivia, Madison, Jaxon, Taylor, Lucia, Brennan, Reagan and Ana Sofia, and three more are on the way. Don was a proud Veteran of the US Army serving from 1952-1954 stationed in Fort Bliss, TX Don had a distinguished career in the transportation industry working at Farmland Industries and Acme Traffic Services. He passion was to give back to his family and community, always faithful to serve at his church's Christmas Store, read to under-privileged kids and help others in the community. Don, who was referred to as the "marathon man," was always moving, whether he was walking, playing tennis, golf, or pickle ball. He will be remembered most for the skillful and loving way he shepherded the generations of his family by living a life based on his belief in God. His life was the full realization of the commandment to love one another. He has, and will forever, make an indelible impact on work associates, neighbors, friends and family. A celebration of his life will be held at North Cross Church on February 18th at 10:00 with a reception immediately following.

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary