Donald George Gilbertson 78 years, passed away in Leesburg, Florida on Feb. 9th. He was born in St. Paul Minnesota in 1941 to Harold and Gladys Gilbertson. He was a wine & spirits salesman in Nebraska, Missouri, Minnesota and Wisconsin. He also worked with wholesale suppliers and distributors. He is survived by his wife, Glenda; son, Todd (Leann); son, Jason; and 2 grandchildren (Natalie and Jake); brother, Warren. Arrangements are entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory Leesburg, FL (352)787-4343
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 16, 2020