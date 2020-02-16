Kansas City Star Obituaries
Donald George Gilbertson 78 years, passed away in Leesburg, Florida on Feb. 9th. He was born in St. Paul Minnesota in 1941 to Harold and Gladys Gilbertson. He was a wine & spirits salesman in Nebraska, Missouri, Minnesota and Wisconsin. He also worked with wholesale suppliers and distributors. He is survived by his wife, Glenda; son, Todd (Leann); son, Jason; and 2 grandchildren (Natalie and Jake); brother, Warren. Arrangements are entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory Leesburg, FL (352)787-4343
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 16, 2020
