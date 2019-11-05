|
Donald Guy O'Reilly 1937 2019 Donald (Don) O'Reilly of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 at the age of 82. Don was born to Ellis and Helen O'Reilly on July 9th, 1937 in Kansas City, Missouri. He attended North Kansas City High School, Class of 1956. He furthered his education at the University of Missouri, Columbia. On October 28th, 1961, He married his true love, Mary Ann Radmacher. The couple had 5 children. Self-employed, Don was the owner of Liberty Compactors Inc. for over 44 years. Don is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary, sons Michael O'Reilly, Timothy O'Reilly, daughters Erin Bair, Shannon O'Reilly, Becket Mead (Dan), seven grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Don always put his family first; he was an amazing husband, father and friend. He never knew stranger, and helped those in need without hesitation. Services will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church at 919 NE 96th Street, KC MO. Visitation at 9:30 a.m., funeral following at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at Resurrection Cemetery on a later date. In Lieu of flowers, contributions to the , would be appreciated. www.souderfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 5, 2019