Donald H. Hallauer Donald Howard Hallauer, 89, of Cole Camp, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at Rest Haven Convalescent and Retirement Home, Sedalia. He was born on November 24, 1930, in Kansas City, Missouri, a son of John Joseph and Katherine Rose (Walz) Hallauer. While growing up in Independence, one of his favorite pastimes was to catch the bus to go to the Saturday matinee. In 1948, he graduated from Manual High School. On November 19, 1951, he was united in marriage to N. Jean Stockwell and this union was blessed with the gift of three sons, Donald Michael, David Leroy, and Dennis Mark. Don served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a motorcycle patrol officer and dispatcher for the Kansas City Police Department, retiring after 25 years of service. During his time as an officer, he was a member of the KCPD softball team and met John F. Kennedy at a presidential rally while doing a motorcycle escort for him in Kansas City. After his retirement, he worked for the U. S. Marshall Service and Wells Fargo. He was united in marriage to Charmane Berta Ortiga in September of 1982 and they moved to Ivy Bend in 1984 to get away from the city. She preceded him in death on January 28, 1998. On September 2, 2000, in Versailles, he was united in marriage to Katherine Anne Knickerbocker. In 2005, they moved to Cole Camp and became members of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion Post. Don enjoyed playing golf, riding motorcycles, and loved the Kansas City Chiefs. He is survived by his wife, Katherine Hallauer of the home; two sons, Michael Hallauer of Houston Lake and David Hallauer and his wife Sandra of Kansas City, and; twelve grandchildren, Crystal Basdeo, Ben Hallauer, Nick Hallauer, Nathan Hallauer, Angel Hallauer, Chris Hallauer, Denise Hallauer, Michelle Thomas, Trenton Hallauer, Andy Stone, Amy Diaz-Cruz, and Adam Stone; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Katherine Hallauer, a son, Dennis Mark Hallauer, two sisters, Doris Musick and Mildred Statham, two brothers, Joe Hallauer and Robert "Bob" Hallauer. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on August 13 , 2020, at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, with Pastor Jennifer Thomas officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Army Honors Team. Arrangements are under the direction of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp.



