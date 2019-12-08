|
|
Dr. Donald H. Krause Jr Dr. Donald H. Krause Jr passed away at home on December 3, 2019 at the age of 87 surrounded by loving family members. He was born on June 16, 1932 in Kansas City, Missouri and was a lifelong resident of greater Kansas City. After graduating from Rockhurst High School in 1949 at the age of 17, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served and achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant during the Korean Conflict. Upon his return from the Marines, he was introduced to his life's love, Mary Ann Hughes (Krause), and they began their great adventure together celebrating 65 years of marriage on September 4th, 2019. After graduating from Rockhurst College with degrees in Biology and Philosophy, he enrolled and graduated from the University of Missouri Kansas City with a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree and began serving his community as a trusted and accomplished dentist for over 55 years. He had a strong Catholic faith that included devotion to St. Ignatius of Loyola and the Jesuit teaching of being "Men for Others" and quietly led a life of service to others. Upon his "retirement" from his dental practice, he devoted his time and talents to three missionary trips to Guatemala to provide much needed dental care to countless children of the local orphanages. Life was his great adventure and he lived it to the fullest. He had a love of travel, golf, fishing, hunting, skiing, scuba, cheering for his favorite sports teams and the many years he spent with family and friends at the Lake of the Ozarks aboard his boats including the "Open Wide". He was a fun, loving, inspiring and influential husband, brother, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend to all he met and will be missed for his inviting smile and infectious spirit. He was a member of the Church of the Nativity, the Knights of Columbus, past president of the Johnson County Dental Society and was elected as a Fellow of the International College of Dentists. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Don and Bernardine Krause. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Ann Krause, and their five children: Steve Krause (Diana) of Tulsa, OK; Kathleen Kuebelbeck (Rick) of Overland Park, KS; Dennis Krause (Tracie) of Overland Park, KS; Dr. Kevin Krause (Lana) of Leawood, KS and Teresa Gaffney (Sean) of Leawood, KS as well as his brother, Jerry Krause (Carol) of Kansas City, MO. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 2 step-granddaughters, 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who he cherished spending time with. He leaves a lasting legacy and a lifetime of cherished memories for his family that he loved so dearly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rockhurst High School, 9301 State Line Road, KCMO 64114. A Rosary will be prayed at Church of the Nativity, Leawood, KS at 9:30 AM on Monday, December 9th followed by a visitation at 10:00 before a Christian Mass of Burial at 11:00 at the church. A luncheon will be served in the Parish Hall immediately following the Mass with a graveside service following at Resurrection Cemetery, 87th & Quivira, Lenexa, KS. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 8, 2019