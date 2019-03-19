Home

Donald Harold Mathews Donald Harold Mathews, 85, of Kansas City, KS, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. Visitation will be 6-8:00 PM, Wednesday, March 20 at Porter Funeral Home, 1835 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, KS. Funeral Services will be 10:30 AM Thursday, March 21, at the funeral home. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Don was born December 24, 1933, in Portland, Oregon. He worked at Car Quest for many years. Don was preceded in death by his wife Daphnie, his parents Cecil and Eva and his brother Robert "Sonny" Mathews. He is survived by his daughters Rayna Norris, Elaine (Dan) Henderson, step daughter Patricia (Rick) Waldo, grandchildren Joshua (Kristin) Barnes, Marlee Barnes, step granddaughter Kristen Krogman, and great granddaughter Elizabeth Ann Larkin Coleman. (Condolences at: www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 621-6400)
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 19, 2019
