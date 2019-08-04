|
Donald J. Harper Sr. Donald James Harper Sr. of Paola, KS died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 after a long and hard fought battle with the only enemy he ever had, cancer. Don was born September 16, 1934, to William H Harper Jr. and Loretta J. Harper (Ziegelmayer) in Kansas City, KS. On December 30, 1980 he married the love of his life Carol M Dahn. Don was our family hero; our own personal John Wayne. He was the tall oak in the forest of our lives and we are all grateful to have lived under his protective shadow for more than 84 years. It is hard to review a life and put it into a few paragraphs. While his smile and gentle spirit will not grace our lives anymore, our remembrance of him always will. After a long lived family-driven and love-blessed life, our hero has taken a well deserved rest. We will all miss him dearly, but know that heaven is a much safer place now because of him. His spirit never diminished and he leaves with no regrets. He was a rare combination of a man who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important in life. He joined the Army at 17 (after trying to get in at 16) during the Korean War. He served for 3 years. He was in the 7th Infantry unit and was on the second wave at the infamous Battle of Pork Chop Hill. Upon returning to the states, he continued what would be his life's work in public service by joining the fire department. He served the community of northeast Johnson County (KS) for 35 years and retired in 1989 as Assistant Fire Chief of Consolidated Fire District #2 of NE Johnson County. In 1995, Carol dragged this city boy to the country kicking and screaming, it didn't take long for him to settle in and it became impossible to drag his country butt back into the city. He is survived by his wife Carol (Dahn) and trusty sidekicks Cooper, EJ and Ollie, son Donald "Sam" J Harper Jr (Julie) and granddaughter Nicholette Kruger (Bradley) 2 great-grandchildren, Lane and Brayden Kruger, sister Donna Geivette (Earl), sister Sharon Harper, sister Dorothy Harper, sister Gayle Weinand (George), sister Judy Masters (Eldon) and many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless extended friends and fire department family spread across the country. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Patricia Harper, son Kenneth Harper, daughter-in-law Crystal Mallicoat-Harper, sister Carol Harper and brother William H Harper III. The family would like to thank Drs Griffin, Walton and Kaplan and their staff as well as all the many healthcare providers that have so graciously cared for him through the years. A celebration of Don's life will be at 3:00 P.M. Tuesday August 6th at Abdallah Shrine Temple, 5300 Metcalf, Overland Park, KS. A time for fellowship and telling lies will follow the service from 4:00 - 6:00 P.M. In honor of the way Don lived his life, please dress in something comfortable (and colorful). Bring a story (lies) to share if you feel so inclined. Inurnment will be at Leavenworth National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to Kansas Palliative & Hospice Care or the Wheel of Fortune Ranch (Haysville, KS). Car201 is 10-42
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 4, 2019