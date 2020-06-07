Donald J. Larson
1930 - 2020
Donald J. Larson Donald J. Larson was the youngest of 4 siblings born to Ivar and Lydia Larson on November 24, 1930 in Kansas City, Kansas. He passed peacefully on June 4, 2020 in Overland Park, Kansas. Don affectionately referred to as "Swede", attended Wyandotte High School. After high school, he enlisted in the Air Force serving during the Korean War. He graduated from Kansas State University majoring in Business after his discharge. He was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. His professional career started at Gibraltar Savings and Loan where he worked for 16 years. He then transitioned into a farmland real estate agent, owning his own company until his retirement. Don married Cynthia McKee Sutton on May 18, 1963. He was blessed with an immediate family. Michael and Sharon Sutton. The family continued to grow adding Judy and Doug. A quiet and loving anchor to his family and a loyal friend to all. He enjoyed golf, fishing, travel and dining out with friends. The family wishes to thank the supportive staff and residents at Silver Crest of Deer Creek and Colonial Village for the loving care and concern they provided these last few years. We would also like to thank the compassionate staff of Ascend Hospice who helped us through this last month. The funeral service will be 10:00am Monday June 8, 2020 at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel. Don will be laid to rest in Johnson County Memorial Gardens. Donald was proceeded in death by his parents Ivar and Lydia Larson. Sister Carol Froning, Brother Robert Larson, and sister June Andersen. Donald is survived by his wife, Cynthia Larson, son Michael Sutton, daughter Sharon Sutton Wiens (h Jim), daughter Judy Baker (h Clif), son Doug Larson, granddaughters Kristin Wiens Keyes (h Cameron), Jenny Wiens Mathy (h Brian), Jessica Baker, grandson Mitchell Baker, great granddaughters Nora and Grace Keyes. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com

Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens
