Donald "Don" Jackson Donald "Don" Jackson, an Army veteran of the 101st Airborne Division, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 in North Kansas City, Missouri at the age of 79. A celebration of life will be held in Don's honor at the Birmingham Town Hall (located at 510 Spratley, Birmingham, MO 64161) on Sunday October 13th from 2-6pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to be made to the Veteran's Community Project.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 9, 2019