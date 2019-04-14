Dr. Donald Julian Stallard Sr. 1923-2019 Dr. Donald Julian Stallard, Sr., died on April 10, 2019, at the age of 96. He was born February 2, 1923, to Julian H. Stallard and Gladys Redding. He was a lifelong resident of St. Joseph. His early education included Central High School and St. Joseph Junior College, now Missouri Western State University. Following this, he obtained a B.A. degree at Kansas University in Lawrence and an M.S. degree in medicine at Missouri University in Columbia. His MD degree was earned at Washington University in St. Louis in 1947. Subsequently, he served a three-year residency in internal medicine at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City. There he met his wife of almost 63 years, Loah Lunan. Donald was engaged in the practice of internal medicine for over 35 years, first at the Thompson-Brumm-Knepper Medical and Surgical Clinic, and later with the Northwest Missouri Medical Group until his retirement in 1990. He was a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and a member of Phi Beta Pi medical fraternity. During his active practice years, he served as president of the staff of the former Methodist Medical Center and president of the Buchanan County Medical Society. He also served on the boards of the regional chapter of the American Red Cross, the St. Joseph Symphony, the Missouri Valley Trust Company, and Green Acres Residential Facility. After retirement, Donald was active with InterServ Meals on Wheels, Pass the Power Literacy programs, and the Advisory Board of the Salvation Army. He also enjoyed many semesters of study at Missouri Western State University. Donald was an Army veteran of World War II and the Korean Conflict, serving in Korea as a medical officer. His citations included the Korean Service Medal with two service stars and the Combat Medical Badge. For 10 consecutive years, he was a champion of the YMCA's citywide squash tournament. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Julian and Gladys Redding Stallard, and his sister, Betty Schowalter. He is survived by his wife; four children, Julia (Paul) Horne, Germantown, Tennessee, Mary (Rob Marinai) Stallard, Oakland, California, Donald (Karen), Mission Hills, Kansas, and James (Cathy Hicks) New York City, New York; and six grandchildren, Brandon Horne, Michael Horne, Amelia Marinai, William Stallard, Samuel Stallard, and Grace Stallard. A Celebration of Life will be held at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 15. Donations in Dr. Stallard's name may be given to the Loah Stallard Graduate Nursing Scholarship Fund, Missouri Western State University Foundation, 4525 Downs Drive, St. Joseph, MO 64507, or to a . Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 14, 2019