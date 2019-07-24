|
Donald L. Brown Donald L. Brown of Independence, Missouri, passed away July 10, 2019. He was born on January 7, 1928 to Lamar and Icle Brown. He was the oldest of four siblings; Ronald, Gary and Beverly. Don graduated from high school and then joined the Army during World War II. Following his Military Service he had various jobs until settling down as an operating engineer for Local 101. During this time he got married, and had two sons, Greg and Alan. He also became a Mason, a Shriner in the Ararat Shrine and attended the Gathering Baptist Church. He leaves his siblings, sons and their wives, Reana and Pat, two grandchildren, Katie and Candace, four great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 24, 2019