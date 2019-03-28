Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Burley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald L. Burley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald L. Burley Obituary
Donald L. Burley Donald L. Burley, 85, of Olathe, KS, passed away on March 26th, 2019. Don was born on October 15th, 1933 in Trenton, Michigan to William and Sophia (Bernt) Burley. Don married the love of his life, Ardis Ann Athon, on November 14th, 1953. He went on to serve in the United States Army stationed on the island of Enewetok Atoll from 1954 to 1956. Don continued his career as a radio broadcaster for many different stations. Most notably KMBZ radio where he also became sports director and hosted a call-in sports program as well as a daytime talk show. Don was appreciated for his sharp sense of humor and also his capacity to recall facts and events. A funeral service will be held at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS, 66203 at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 30th. Burial at Antioch Pioneer Cemetery at 75th and Antioch in Merriam, KS. Don is survived by his wife, Ardis; daughter, Jennifer (Jenny) Carole Burley-Krenzer and spouse, Joel; daughter, Laura Lynne Dyer; and grandson, Nathaniel (Nate) Emerson Dyer. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amos Family Funeral Home
Download Now