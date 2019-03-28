Donald L. Burley Donald L. Burley, 85, of Olathe, KS, passed away on March 26th, 2019. Don was born on October 15th, 1933 in Trenton, Michigan to William and Sophia (Bernt) Burley. Don married the love of his life, Ardis Ann Athon, on November 14th, 1953. He went on to serve in the United States Army stationed on the island of Enewetok Atoll from 1954 to 1956. Don continued his career as a radio broadcaster for many different stations. Most notably KMBZ radio where he also became sports director and hosted a call-in sports program as well as a daytime talk show. Don was appreciated for his sharp sense of humor and also his capacity to recall facts and events. A funeral service will be held at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS, 66203 at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 30th. Burial at Antioch Pioneer Cemetery at 75th and Antioch in Merriam, KS. Don is survived by his wife, Ardis; daughter, Jennifer (Jenny) Carole Burley-Krenzer and spouse, Joel; daughter, Laura Lynne Dyer; and grandson, Nathaniel (Nate) Emerson Dyer. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.

