Donald L. Ferguson
July 15, 1934 - October 15, 2020
Lee's Summit, Missouri - Donald Lee Ferguson, well known drywall man, 86, passed away October 15, 2020. Graveside services will be 2PM, Tuesday, October 20 at Green Lawn Cemetery, 8251 Hillcrest Rd. Donald was preceded in death by his son Timothy and his stepson Steve. He is survived by his wife Judith Ferguson, her children Gina, Kim and Nick, his son Donald, his daughter Okema and 18 grandchildren and great grandchildren. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 18, 2020.