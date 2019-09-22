|
Donald L. Hubbard February 27, 1931 September 17, 2019 Donald L. Hubbard, 88, passed away peacefully at home on September 17, 2019 from kidney disease and complications of diabetes. He was a resident of Belton for 63 years. Mr. Hubbard was born on February 27, 1931 to the late Vivian and the late Amos at the family's home on their farm in Grandview, MO. The Hubbard family farm was next door to the Truman family farm. Mr. Hubbard married his beloved wife of more than 59 years, the late Beverly, on December 29, 1951. He is survived by his daughters, Connie Hubbard, of Belton, MO, and Donna (David) Timmermann, of Sarasota, FL. He is also survived by his brother, Eugene, of Independence, MO. He also leaves those "sweet little girlies," his poodle, Rosie, and Connie's poodle, Daisy. The "girlies" could always bring a smile to Daddy's face. Mr. Hubbard is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Debbie (Adam) Bridgewater, of Millsap, TX; Alan Hubbard, of Independence, MO; Michele (Dwight) Fowler, of Raytown, MO; and Richard (Suzanne) Fentiman of Rock Port, MO. Mr. Hubbard is preceded in death by his two older brothers, Willard (the late Laura), and Glenn (the late Helen.) Despite having polio in his back, Mr. Hubbard was drafted into the United States Army in 1951 and served until 1953. He was stationed at Ft. Lee, VA, which is still a quartermaster base. It was there that he honed his skills at buying, selling and trading, which served him well for the remainder of his life. Upon returning to Kansas City, MO, after his discharge, Mr. Hubbard began his own plumbing business. His father and his three brothers were all plumbers. In 1978, Mr. Hubbard opened Hub's, a plumbing and building supply business on Main Street in Belton. His wife and Connie joined him in the business. He loved talking to his customers and friends and telling stories of the things in the shop, how some items were acquired, and his life. He enjoyed buying, selling and trading for all types of items until the business closed in December 2018. Mr. Hubbard was a great fan of the Kansas City Royals, the Chicago Cubs, and the Kansas City Chiefs. He also loved watching car racing, basketball, golf and car auctions. He was an avid newspaper reader, local, national and financial, as well as the car magazines he so enjoyed. His family spent many weekends at their second home at the Lake of the Ozarks. Mr. Hubbard enjoyed fishing, boating, and driving the boat as Connie and Donna, and friends, waterskied. Mr. Hubbard was a board member of BCPI and the Belton Volunteer Fire Department (many years ago). He was the Parade Marshall for the Summerfest Parade in 2018 for his many hours of community service in the Belton /community. Visitation for Mr. Hubbard will be held on September 30 at the McGilley and George Funeral Home, 611 Chestnut, Belton, MO at 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. A memorial service for Donald Hubbard will be held immediately following at 7:00 pm, at the McGilley and George Funeral Home in Belton MO. The burial is private. Memorial gifts can be made in Mr. Hubbard's name to the Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care or BCPI at PO Box 424 Belton, MO 64012
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 22, 2019