Donald L. Myers Donald L. Myers, age 79, Overland Park, KS died September 12, 2020 at Advent Hospital in Merriam, KS after a short illness. Private graveside services will be held at Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, at stjude.org
. Don was born Oct 2, 1940 in Horton, KS and lived in Hiawatha. He was a 1964 KU graduate in chemistry. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked for the Food and Drug Administration in Kansas City until his retirement. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Lee Aarstad, sister Imogene Sandt and brother Walter K. Myers. Survivors include: Kevin (Loretta) Myers and 2 grandnephews; Edmund (Patrice) Myers, and niece Leann Conley. He is also survived by life partner of 35 years Mary Ellen Fleming-Jones and her family including her 2 children, Beth (Jason) Hitzelberger and Jennifer (Robert) Morris and 3 grandchildren, Cassy, Adam and Grace who all called him "Grampa Don".