Donald Laffoon
1940 - 2020
Donald Laffoon Donald Lee "Duck" Laffoon, 79, of Peculiar, MO passed away at his home on Friday, August 28,2020. He was born December 16, 1940 to Forrest Dean Laffoon and Gladys Nadine (Davenport) Laffoon. He was raised in Cleveland MO and graduated in 1959 from Peculiar High School. He served in the army from 1966 1968 stationed in Germany and achieved the rank of Sergeant. Upon his return, he was employed at Western Electric/ AT&T until his retirement. He was a member of the VFW and enjoyed playing pool, going to the casinos and spending time with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Bill Laffoon and a sister, Betty Bourque. He is survived by his wife of 51 years Judy Laffoon; 4 sons, Donald Laffoon, Ronald Laffoon (Phyllis), Tony Jungman (Sherri), Todd Laffoon; a daughter, Tera (Laffoon) Brewer (Michael); 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Cremation. A Memorial Graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020 with Military Honors at the Gunn City Cemetery, Gunn City, Missouri. A Celebration of Life will be held at the home of Tony Jungman (12709 E Brockview Lane, Peculiar, MO 64078) at 3:00 pm on Saturday, September 12. (Arr. Dickey FH, Harrisonville, MO 816-884-6244)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Tony Jungman's Home
SEP
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Gunn City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dickey Funeral Homes
2401 E. Mechanic
Harrisonville, MO 64701
(816) 884-6244
