1/1
Donald Lee Chapman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Lee Chapman Donald Lee Chapman, 87, passed away August 8, 2020. Services will be private, due to COVID 19, at St. John Francis Regis Parrish with Catholic burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. John Francis Regis Grade School. Don was born November 20, 1932 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Alpha and Cecil D. Chapman. He graduated from Little Rock Catholic High and later graduated from Rockhurst College and UMKC Law School. Don married Antoinette Colwell in Kansas City, MO. He was a member of the U.S. Army Reserves. Don was named a partner in Berman, DeLeve, Kuchan & Chapman, LLC. and later was "of counsel" with Lathrop & Gage, LLP. He was a member of Missouri & Kansas City Bar Associations, Kansas City Breakfast Club, and other various civic organizations throughout the Kansas City area. He was one of the founding families of St. John Francis Regis Catholic Parrish and was active with several committees and chairmanships. Don was a Knight of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem and past board member of Mary, Mother of the Church National Shrine. Don is preceded in death by a son, Douglas A. Chapman and his wife, Katherine; a grandson, Donald M. Chapman, Jr., and a brother, Eldred Chapman. Survivors include his wife, Antoinette (Toni) Chapman, his sons: Donald M. (Denise) Chapman and David L. (Mary) Chapman; grandchildren: Mark A. Chapman and Caleb L. Chapman; a step-grandchild, William Marple. Condolences may be left online at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com. Arrangements, McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Road, Kansas City, MO. 64145.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
8169426180
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved