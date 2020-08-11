Donald Lee Chapman Donald Lee Chapman, 87, passed away August 8, 2020. Services will be private, due to COVID 19, at St. John Francis Regis Parrish with Catholic burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. John Francis Regis Grade School. Don was born November 20, 1932 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Alpha and Cecil D. Chapman. He graduated from Little Rock Catholic High and later graduated from Rockhurst College and UMKC Law School. Don married Antoinette Colwell in Kansas City, MO. He was a member of the U.S. Army Reserves. Don was named a partner in Berman, DeLeve, Kuchan & Chapman, LLC. and later was "of counsel" with Lathrop & Gage, LLP. He was a member of Missouri & Kansas City Bar Associations, Kansas City Breakfast Club, and other various civic organizations throughout the Kansas City area. He was one of the founding families of St. John Francis Regis Catholic Parrish and was active with several committees and chairmanships. Don was a Knight of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem and past board member of Mary, Mother of the Church National Shrine. Don is preceded in death by a son, Douglas A. Chapman and his wife, Katherine; a grandson, Donald M. Chapman, Jr., and a brother, Eldred Chapman. Survivors include his wife, Antoinette (Toni) Chapman, his sons: Donald M. (Denise) Chapman and David L. (Mary) Chapman; grandchildren: Mark A. Chapman and Caleb L. Chapman; a step-grandchild, William Marple. Condolences may be left online at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com
