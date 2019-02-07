Donald Lee Christian Donald Lee Christian, 69, of Kansas City, KS, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019, at Kansas City Hospice House. He was born March 20, 1949, the son of Joseph and Jennie Christian in Weaubleau, Missouri. In 1967 he married the love of his life, Carolyn (Harrell) Christian who preceded him in death. Donald worked as a book binder and printer for Trabon Printing Company until retirement. You could often find him heading to his happy place, the farm, where he loved to hunt and fish. Some people referred to him as "City Hick" because of his lifestyle. As much as he loved to relax he was even a harder worker. He always provided his family anything they wanted or needed. He is survived by his daughter, Dawn Christian and Jeff Domer of Lenexa, KS, and his son, Chad Christian and Tina Clark of Kansas City, KS. As per Donald's wishes there will be no services.



