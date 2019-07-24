|
|
Donald Lee Dobson Donald Dobson, 64, of Kansas City, KS passed away on July 21, 2019. A visitation will be held from 10-11am Friday, July 26, 2019 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 11am. Burial to follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. Donald was born the son of Herschel and Patsey Dobson on May 14, 1955 in Kansas City, Missouri. He is preceded in death by his brother, Christopher Dobson; and sister, Maxine Dobson. He is survived by his wife, Carol Dobson; son, Ernest Lucas; daughter, Cathy Dobson; sisters, Linda and Peggy; 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Please visit Donald's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on July 24, 2019