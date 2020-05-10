Donald Lee Kauffman Don was born 10/9/1951, son to Claude & Caroline. He loved living in his rock house at Olathe Lake most of his life until moving to Lake of the Ozarks. Don was an excellent water skiier. He earned a private pilots license when he was 18. Being an active boy scout as a child inspired Don to later become scout master to his son's troop. Don, his brother/best friend Dennis started KB Machine Shop over thirty years ago & it's still operating today. It's been said the definition of genius is taking something complex & making it simple. This describes Don. He had an easy going personality & good sense of humor. He was an outstanding provider for his family. Leaving to mourn his loss is wife Linda, son Kyle, daughters Rachel & Lily, sister Carole, brothers Buck, Richard & Dennis & extended family, friends & his cats. He is greatly loved & will be equally missed. No services per his wishes.



