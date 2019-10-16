|
Donald Leon Howerton Donald Leon Howerton, 81, a longtime Liberty resident, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019, with family at his side. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Friday, October 18, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty, MO. A service celebrating Don's life will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, October 19, at Second Baptist Church, 309 East Kansas Street, Liberty, MO. Burial will follow at Glenridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Boy Scout Troop 376, 11020 North Tullis Court, Kansas City, MO 64157, Inasmuch Ministries, 2050 Plumbers Way, Suite 190, Liberty, MO 64068 or Hillcrest Hope, 612 Grover Street, Liberty, MO 64068. You may read Don's obituary. share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 16, 2019