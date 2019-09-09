|
Donald Leroy Cook Donald Leroy Cook was born August 18, 1955 the tenth child of Joseph R. and Theresa D. Cook in Kansas City, Kansas, Wyandotte County. He was the youngest of five brothers and he had five older sisters. He passed on July 16, 2018 at age 62. Donald was a gentle and generous man who always tried to bring happiness to others. He had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed fishing and expressing himself artistically. It was also important to him to give back to the community. Final resting at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, Kansas. Peace be with him.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 9, 2019