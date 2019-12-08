|
Donald "Don" Lester Frankland 1930 - 2019 Donald "Don" Frankland, 89, entered into eternal peace on December 1, 2019 in Holyoke, Massachusetts. Born February 6th, 1930, Don was a man of deep faith and his life can best be described as "full". Don graduated from Omaha South High School, attended the University of Nebraska, Omaha, served in the Air Force and was a Korean War veteran. After serving his country, Don first "career" spanned over 30 years as an executive with Eastman Kodak. Don also built a successful electrical contracting business, and a specialty photo finishing business before serving nearly 24 years with the Overland Park, Kansas Police Reserve Unit where he retired as a Sergeant. Throughout his life Don was an active member of his church and his community. Don was a charter member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church in Overland Park, KS, and Heritage Presbyterian Church in Olathe, KS. serving as an elder in both of those churches as well as at the Kirk Presbyterian Church of Kansas City, MO. Don was Moderator of Heartland Presbytery and was active on numerous committees where he assisted many other congregations across the area. In addition to his multiple careers, we were all blessed by the fact that Don was a great husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, coach and friend to so many. He has earned his rest in the Lord's house. Don is survived by: his wife, Ann W. Wedaman; sons David, Scott and Kyle Frankland; stepsons Michael and David Wedaman; stepdaughter, Sarah Wedaman; daughters-in-law, Kara Stodgell Frankland, Michelle Wedaman, Sarah Klein and Lesley Quinn; brother, Robert Frankland; brother-in-law, Charles Ward; 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by: his wife Donna Ward Frankland; his parents, Gladys and Lester Frankland; his father-in-law and mother-in-law Ed and Florence Ward and his brother-in-law, Larry Ward. A celebration of life service will be held after the New Year, date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Heartland Presbyterian Center, 16965 NW 45 Highway, Parkville, MO 64152 or a . Condolences may be expressed at MuehlebachChapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 8, 2019