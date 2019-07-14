Services Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Visitation Church Resources More Obituaries for Donald Madden Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald Madden

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Donald P. Madden Donald Madden, 80, died July 4, 2019, in Kansas City, MO. A Mass will be celebrated at Visitation Church at 11 a.m. on July 18, 2019. Survivors include his wife Margaret (Peggy); four children, Patrick (wife Gloria), Michael (wife Lori), Ann White (husband Steve) and Erin Wattenberg (husband Mark); eight grandchildren (Kelly Madden; Caitlin, David, Adam, Mallory and Edwin White and Ryan and Hannah Wattenberg); a brother (Dennis and wife Robin of Cincinnati, Ohio); a sister (Katie of Pasadena, Md.), sisters-in-law (Joyce Madden of Houston, Texas and Kathleen Riley of Overland Park, Kan.), a brother-in-law and sister-in-law (John and Ann Delaney of Virginia Beach, Va.) and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents Thomas and Catherine and brothers Thomas, John and Brian. Don was a devoted member of Visitation, where he and Peggy were parishioners for 49 years. He was a Permanent Deacon of the Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph for 44 years following his ordination in 1975, serving at several diocesan parishes including Visitation. Following his retirement, he and Peggy volunteered at Visitation School for many years, where he was known to countless children and parishioners as "Deacon Don." Don was born February 7, 1939, in Baton Rouge, La. He was a 1956 graduate of Rockhurst High School. He married Peggy at Visitation on June 3, 1961. Following his honorable discharge from the United States Army, Don worked for Western Electric and the Radio Corporation of America before embarking on a 26-year career with the city of Kansas City, Missouri in the Water and Aviation Departments. At the time of his retirement, he had been the Building Maintenance Supervisor at Kansas City International Airport for 24 years. He earned Bachelor of Arts degrees from Park College (1981) and Avila College (1992). Don also earned a Master's in Pastoral Studies from Loyola University of Louisiana in 1998. Don was never at a loss for tasks or things to do. He was a master with computers (both desktops and laptops); he taught himself how to construct pieces of stained glass art (many of those pieces he gave as gifts to his children and their families and some became parish auction items). He enjoyed the challenge of fixing anything, from a car or lawnmower engine to washers, dryers and televisions. He loved to tell corny jokes and good Irish music with a beer or a glass of Jameson's whiskey. Most of all, he loved God and loved his family. The family wishes to thank Kansas City Hospice House and Palliative Care for their assistance in the final weeks of Don's life. The family requests no flowers and suggests making a donation in Don's name to either the , the or the Kansas City Hospice House and Palliative Care.

