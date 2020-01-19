|
Donald McGreevy Donald Hamilton McGreevy, Jr., 81, died December 20, 2019. He was born in Kansas City, MO January 16, 1938 and grew up in Mission Hills, KS. He attended Prairie Grade School, Pembroke Country Day, Dartmouth College and the University of Kansas. He graduated from the San Francisco Art Institute with a Masters Degree in painting. Donald lived in Mill Valley and Whitethorn, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents Donald McGreevy and Emmy Lou Neubert McGreevy. He is survived by his companion Ariel Gladden, his son Evan McGreevy (Amy) and daughters Linden Darling (Jim) and Sarah Edwards (John). He is also survived by sisters Mary Sharon Rosenbaum and Katie Horner (Mike) as well as three cousins, five grandchildren, one great grandchild and ten nieces and nephews. Donald enjoyed restoring and racing vintage race cars. The Monterey races were a favorite group activity for Donald, his son, grandson Jared and nephew Wesley. He liked to play the banjo and to work at his country place near Whitethorn, CA. A memorial service will be held near Whitethorn in the spring.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 19, 2020