Kansas City Star Obituaries
Donald Merrill DuTeau Donald Merrill DuTeau, 95, Mission KS, formerly of Kansas City KS, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Bickford Mission Springs. Don was born April 6, 1924 in Bainbridge Island WA to Edwin and Mabel (Skattebo) DuTeau. He attended Jr. High in Merrill WI and High School in Mount Ranier, Maryland. He served in the Navy in WWII in the Pacific. After the war, he attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, graduating in 1951 with a degree in History. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. Don married Elizabeth (Bette) Ann Rosenlof on August 18, 1951. He enjoyed a lifelong career in teaching Industrial Arts; 35 years at Central Jr. High in the Kansas City KS school district beginning 1952. He was an active member of First United Presbyterian Church. He loved family including his dogs. He built many beautiful things in wood for family and friends. He enjoyed playing bridge and traveling all over the country and internationally with his wife and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Bette, his parents, his brother John, and sister Yvonne. He is survived by his children: Nancy (Bill); Amy (Jeff); Robert; and Jeffrey (Lucinda); five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Memorial will be held 11 A.M. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Sylvester Powell, Jr. Community Center Room C, 6200 Martway St., Mission KS. He will be laid to rest in Lincoln Memorial Park, Lincoln NE. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a local animal shelter. Condolences may be expressed at Porter Funeral Home & Crematory, Lenexa KS www.porterfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 17, 2019
