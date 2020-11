Donald Moehlenkamp

November 23, 2020

Overland Park, Kansas - Donald H. Moehlenkamp, November 23, 2020 Overland Park, KS, passed away on 11/23/2020 in Kansas City, MO. He was born on 7/30/1942 in St. Louis, MO.

Don was a devoted husband, proud father of 2 children and "Poppy" to 5 grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Mary Moehlenkamp; daughter Chrisy Owens, and her sons Jack and Ryan; his son Jeff Moehlenkamp, wife Caroline and their children Haylie, Nicholas, and Jacob. Also surviving brother John Moehlenkamp (Linda) and sister Marilyn Moehlenkamp.





