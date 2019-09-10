|
Donald "Don" Neil Wood Donald (Don) Neil Wood was born February 18, 1932 in Clayton, Missouri to Neil Elgin Wood and Myra Narsissa Gall Wood. He is survived by his loving wife, Martha Wood and four exceptional children: Mark (Cindy) Wood, Jill (Chuck) Ruhlman, Ann (Jeff) Wood Perkins and Patrick Wood. He was blessed with six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He was a U.S. Marine and served as an air traffic controller during the Korean war. Don graduated from the University of Missouri in Columbia with a BS in Business Administration. He was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Don and Martha married on September 8, 1956 and began their family in Columbia before moving to Kirkwood, and later settling in West St. Louis County, Missouri. Don and his wife Martha were active in the St.Louis AFS Chapter. Their family hosted and mentored students from around the world as well as counseling host families. Don was a life long member of the Presbyterian church and a devout Christian. He was a great talker and maintained a large circle of life-long friends. Don moved his family to Nevada in 1979 to pursue his dream of owning a hardware store. He was a gifted salesperson and soon became a hub of the community. Don and his wife Martha moved to John Knox Village in 2010 and were active in marketing, promoting and volunteering. A celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, September 14 at 2:00 pm. At the First Presbyterian Church of Lee's Summit. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the John Knox Foundation for the benefit of the JKV Community Theater or to the First Presbyterian Church of Lee's Summit.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 10, 2019