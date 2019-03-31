|
Donald Ray Norcross Donald Norcross, 77, of Ind, MO passed away March 25 2019. A visitation will be at Charter Funerals, 5000 Blue Ridge Cut-Off, KCMO, Tues, April 2nd from 4-7pm. Don is preceded in death by his father; George Norcross and sister; Evelyn. He is survived by his mother; Vessie, ex- wife; Dee Comstock, children; Russell and Clayton Norcross, sister; Rita McCormick, brother Casper J. Norcross, four other siblings, grand children; JamieJo, Jordan and Rachel and niece Melanie.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 31, 2019