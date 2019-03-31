Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charter Funerals on Blue Ridge Cutoff
5000 Blue Ridge Cut Off
Kansas City, MO 64133
(816) 921-5555
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Norcross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Norcross

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Norcross Obituary
Donald Ray Norcross Donald Norcross, 77, of Ind, MO passed away March 25 2019. A visitation will be at Charter Funerals, 5000 Blue Ridge Cut-Off, KCMO, Tues, April 2nd from 4-7pm. Don is preceded in death by his father; George Norcross and sister; Evelyn. He is survived by his mother; Vessie, ex- wife; Dee Comstock, children; Russell and Clayton Norcross, sister; Rita McCormick, brother Casper J. Norcross, four other siblings, grand children; JamieJo, Jordan and Rachel and niece Melanie.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now