Donald Otis Swenson Donald Otis Swenson, 83, Overland Park, KS, died Friday, May 8, at the St. Luke's Hospice House. Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. with the Funeral Mass following at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 7023 W. 71st St. Overland Park, KS. (The Church requests masks to be worn.) Entombment in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. Donald is survived by his wife of 57 years, Harriett, children, Julie Steinhafel, Timothy Swenson, Peter Swenson, Margaret (Peggy) Reno, 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on May 13, 2020.