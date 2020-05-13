Donald Otis Swenson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Otis Swenson Donald Otis Swenson, 83, Overland Park, KS, died Friday, May 8, at the St. Luke's Hospice House. Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. with the Funeral Mass following at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 7023 W. 71st St. Overland Park, KS. (The Church requests masks to be worn.) Entombment in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. Donald is survived by his wife of 57 years, Harriett, children, Julie Steinhafel, Timothy Swenson, Peter Swenson, Margaret (Peggy) Reno, 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Visitation
09:30 AM
Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MAY
16
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved