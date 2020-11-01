Donald Paul McAdams
October 16, 1931 - October 21, 2020
Laurie, Missouri - Donald Paul McAdams, 89 of Laurie, Missouri, passed away peacefully at the home on October 21, 2020. He was born October 16, 1931 in Kansas City, KS. Don served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954. He graduated from The Signal School and became an instructor in Field Radio Repair at Fort Knox, KY. Don specialized in instructing multi-national forces. After his Honorable Discharge, Don used the G.I. Bill to further his education. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering in 1965, from Finley Engineering College. As an Electrical Engineer, Don's scope of engineering took him across the world. Don married the love of his life, Donna Warren McAdams on June 2, 1956. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Donna; five sons, Michael (Linda), Kansas City, MO, Matthew (Barbara Jan), Columbia, MO, Mark (Betty), Sunrise Beach, MO, Mitchell, Laurie, MO – Alisha Rose-McAdams, Liberty, MO, Morgan (Cheryl), Talking Rock, GA; 13 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Don retired to the Lake of the Ozarks in 1998. Don was a devoted family man which led him to coin the phrase, "Family's all you've got". His love of the outdoors included fishing, hunting, camping, hiking and boating, was second only to inspiring the next generation. In both his personal and professional life, Don never stopped learning. A quote from a longtime friend, "Don was the smartest man I ever met".
Visitation with services will be held on Saturday, November 14, with visitation from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and services (including virtual services, see below) following at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, 1640 N State Route 291, Liberty, MO., 64068. Military Honors will be held, following services. Honorary Pallbearers are grandsons, Beau, Cole, Andrew, Dustin, Christopher and great grandson Mathew James. Graveside services will be held at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery in Fort Leavenworth, KS., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the caring people of Compassus (hospice), Osage Beach, MO., your local veterans' organization or the Arbor Day Foundation. You may share a memory with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com
Kindly be mindful of safe COVID protocols if attending the visitation or service in person. If you wish to view Don's service via live-stream at 2:30 pm on November 14th, or at a later date, please access Don's obituary by clicking "view service times/upcoming services" at www.parklawnfunerals.com
and then click on the attached link. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.