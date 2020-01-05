|
|
Dr. Donald R. Flint Dr. Donald R. Flint passed away, at the age of 86, December 27, 2019. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at McGilley State Line Chapel with a memorial service following at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 3846 West 75th Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208. Don was born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, where he was a graduate of Lillis High School and attended Donnelly College and Rockhurst University. He then moved his wife and 3 children to New Orleans, Louisiana where he earned his PhD in biochemistry at Tulane University. After graduation he worked for Smith, Kline and French in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Three years later the family moved back to Kansas City where he worked for Chemagro, later known as a division of Bayer Corporation. He retired from Bayer's Agricultural Division in the mid 90's. Don was passionate about music, playing tenor saxophone, clarinet and flute. He played in many local bands, playing big band and jazz style music. He also enlisted in the Air Force where he played in the Air Force Band. Don served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952- 1956. Don is preceded in death by his parents, John and Harriet Flint; two brothers: Jack and Robert Flint; and his wife, Barbara J. Flint of 56 years. Survivors include three children: Sheri, Mark and Melissa; 5 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.Condolences may be left online at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 5, 2020