Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weiker Funeral Home Inc
202 W. Emma St.
Slater, MO 65349
(660) 529-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Hayob
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald R. Hayob

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald R. Hayob Obituary
Donald R. Hayob Donald R. Hayob, 81, of Greenwood, formerly of Slater died Thursday, October 24, 2019. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Slater with Father Paul Hartley officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Slater City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the church in care of Weiker Funeral Home in Slater. Born June 26, 1938 in Marshall, he was the son of the late J. Richard and Dominga Hagedorn Hayob. He is survived by two brothers, Kenneth H, Hayob of Stilwell, Kansas and Melvin Hayob of Bozeman, Montana. He was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Hayob. Mr. Hayob was a 1956 graduate of Slater High School and a U.S. Army veteran. He was a graduate of Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg and received his masters degree from University of Missouri-Kansas City. He was an art instructor at Raytown South Middle School and Longview Community College until his retirement. Arrangements are under the direction of Weiker Funeral Home, Slater, Missouri.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weiker Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -