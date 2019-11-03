|
Donald R. Hayob Donald R. Hayob, 81, of Greenwood, formerly of Slater died Thursday, October 24, 2019. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Slater with Father Paul Hartley officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Slater City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the church in care of Weiker Funeral Home in Slater. Born June 26, 1938 in Marshall, he was the son of the late J. Richard and Dominga Hagedorn Hayob. He is survived by two brothers, Kenneth H, Hayob of Stilwell, Kansas and Melvin Hayob of Bozeman, Montana. He was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Hayob. Mr. Hayob was a 1956 graduate of Slater High School and a U.S. Army veteran. He was a graduate of Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg and received his masters degree from University of Missouri-Kansas City. He was an art instructor at Raytown South Middle School and Longview Community College until his retirement. Arrangements are under the direction of Weiker Funeral Home, Slater, Missouri.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 3, 2019