Donald R. Janes
1934 - 2020
Donald R. Janes Donald R. Janes, age 86 of Overland Park, Kansas, Don died April 16, 2020. He was born February 21, 1934 in Manhattan, Kansas to William and Mary Janes. He is survived by his sister, Helen Janes, wife, Patricia (Yax) Janes, former spouse, Judith (Koppers) Janes, children, Brian Janes (Gay Kahler), Emily Janes,Matthew Janes (Thu Janes), Alison Kahler (Mark Kahler), Amy Heidersbach, (Michael Barr), Annie Heidersbach-Flurry (Ryan Flurry), 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by granddaughter, Laura Travis and great-granddaughter, Nora Travis. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Share memories and read full obituary at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com . In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the University of Kansas Alzheimer's Disease Center, http://www.kualzheimer.org/.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
8169426180
