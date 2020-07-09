Donald R. May Donald R. May passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on July 5, 2020 in Anthem, Arizona. Donald was born in Moberly, Missouri on September 22, 1927 to William and Beatrice. He was preceded in death by his wife Sandra, parents William and Beatrice, brothers Bill, Gene, Dwight, and Shirley and sister Mary. He is survived by his children Donna (Tom), Ted, and Brenda (Troy), granddaughters Kaylee (Chris) and Kristen, great-grandson Kalen, and mother-in-law Sara, as well as many nieces, nephews, and good friends. Mr. May, who was a "Depression baby", attended grade and high school in Aurora, Illinois. He served in the U.S. Army and moved to Kansas City in 1949. He enjoyed a wonderful and exciting life. Donald was a successful entrepreneur, and was a highly respected owner of numerous businesses in the Kansas City area. He was the proud holder of several US Patents & Trademarks. Donald was a 32nd degree Mason, a Shriner, and belonged to the American Legion, as well as numerous other civic organizations. He was a licensed private pilot, and over the years enjoyed his airplane, motorcycle, boat, and RV. He retired to Arizona in 1993 and enjoyed golfing, dancing, travelling and spending time with his family and friends. His passion and zest for life were unrivaled. He meant the world to his family and friends, and will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday September 26, beginning at 10:00 am at Lake Jacomo, shelter # 3 in Jackson County, Missouri. He will be laid to rest next to his wife on Sunday October 11 at 2:00 pm at Highland Memorial Park in Pottstown, Pennsylvania with a reception to follow. A Phoenix-area Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the Covid restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Smile Train, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
