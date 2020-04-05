|
Donald R. Mead Donald R. Mead, 76, of Olathe, KS passed Thurs. Feb. 27, 2020. A private graveside will be at Johnson County Memorial Gardens. Don was born May 11, 1943 in Ellington, MO to Jess and Ruth Mead. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Charles Mead and is survived by his sister in law Goldie Mead, his niece Malita Hixson a great niece and great great nephew. To leave a special message for Don's family please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2020