Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
(816) 753-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Raidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Raidt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Raidt Obituary
Donald Raidt Dr. Donald J. Raidt, 83, passed away on Feb. 9, 2019 at Kansas City Hospice House after a long illness. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 11 at Forest Hill/Calvary Cemetery, 6901 Troost, KCMO. Dr. Raidt graduated and later earned his PhD from the Univ. of Kansas. His career included work at Scripps Research Institute in San Diego, CA and the Univ. of California-Irvine. A member of Sigma Nu, Dr. Raidt returned to the Univ. of Kansas in 2006 to assist in the reestablishment of Nu Chapter. The Chapter Room in named in his honor. He taught at the Univ. of Kansas Edwards Campus for several years. Dr. Raidt is survived by his brother, Richard Raidt, of Kerrville, TX. Condolences may be offered at mcgilleymidtownchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now