Donald Raidt Dr. Donald J. Raidt, 83, passed away on Feb. 9, 2019 at Kansas City Hospice House after a long illness. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 11 at Forest Hill/Calvary Cemetery, 6901 Troost, KCMO. Dr. Raidt graduated and later earned his PhD from the Univ. of Kansas. His career included work at Scripps Research Institute in San Diego, CA and the Univ. of California-Irvine. A member of Sigma Nu, Dr. Raidt returned to the Univ. of Kansas in 2006 to assist in the reestablishment of Nu Chapter. The Chapter Room in named in his honor. He taught at the Univ. of Kansas Edwards Campus for several years. Dr. Raidt is survived by his brother, Richard Raidt, of Kerrville, TX. Condolences may be offered at mcgilleymidtownchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on May 9, 2019