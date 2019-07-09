Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
(913) 831-3345
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald McCool
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Ray McCool


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Ray McCool Obituary
Donald Ray McCool Donald Ray McCool, 64, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away on July 5, 2019. A visitation will be held from 1-2 pm Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2 pm. Burial to follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. Don was born the son of Albert and Juanita McCool on January 22, 1955 in Kansas City, Missouri. He is preceded in death by his brother, Al McCool. He is survived by his wife, Lavonne McCool; son, Brett McCool; daughters, Leslie Landrum and Kelly McCool; sisters, Patricia Miner and Peggy Clark; 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Please visit Don's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now