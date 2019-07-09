|
Donald Ray McCool Donald Ray McCool, 64, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away on July 5, 2019. A visitation will be held from 1-2 pm Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2 pm. Burial to follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. Don was born the son of Albert and Juanita McCool on January 22, 1955 in Kansas City, Missouri. He is preceded in death by his brother, Al McCool. He is survived by his wife, Lavonne McCool; son, Brett McCool; daughters, Leslie Landrum and Kelly McCool; sisters, Patricia Miner and Peggy Clark; 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Please visit Don's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on July 9, 2019