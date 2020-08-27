Donald S. Wolfe Between August 21, 1927 and August 24, 2020 Don lived a life filled with humor, love and joy with his family, friends and dogs. On May 15th of this year he celebrated his 60th wedding anniversary with the love of his life, Judy. The anniversary was celebrated with a "drive by" parade hosted by children, Dana and Marc (Gloria) and grandchildren Bret (Marisa), Kyle (Taylor), Paige, Wesley, Cameron, Chelsey, Josh, Alex & great grandchildren Jaxon, Lilly & Lydia. On August 21st he celebrated his 93rd birthday with family and he passed away peacefully on August 24th. Don was a Korean war veteran with the United States Army. He loved playing poker, his time in the ROMEO's, spending time with friends and his weekly post-water aerobics coffee time with his friends and fellow veterans. Don's wit and humor will be missed by all. His love of family, friends and dogs was with him to the end. He joins his parents Edward and Goldye, his brother Bob and all of his dogs now to reunite. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Wayside Waifs or your favorite animal shelter.



