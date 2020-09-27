Donald W McKinney,
Lenexa, Kansas - Donald McKinney, 92, of Lenexa, KS passed away on September 22nd, 2020. He was born on March 13th, 1928 in Kansas City, MO to William & Helen McKinney. Donald graduated from Southwest Highschool in Kansas City, MO in 1945. He graduated from The University of KS in 1949 with a BS in Chemical & Petroleum Engineering. He also received his MBA from The University of Kansas City in 1972. Donald's career took him from Venezuela to Salt Lake City, Utah to Wilmington, Delaware and eventually back to the Kansas City area. He served in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1954. Donald was united in marriage with Janice Dobson on St. Patrick's Day of 1954. He is the father of three children, Barbara McKinney, William McKinney and Margaret McKinney. At Donald's request, there will be no services. Memorial contributions in Donald's name may be made to Second Chance Animal Refuge Society in Auburn, KS or Vitas Hospice. He is survived by his wife, Janice; daughters, Barbara and Margaret and dog, Mindy. Donald was preceded in death by his parents; son, William and brother, Bruce McKinney. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com
