Donald W. Wiggins
1937 - 2020
March 1, 1937 - November 20, 2020
Liberty, Missouri - Donald Wayne Wiggins, 83, a longtime Liberty resident, passed away November 20, 2020, at Addington Place at Shoal Creek, with his wife of 64 years, Belva, at his side.
Don was born March 1, 1937, in Mercer, MO, the fourth of ten children of Ray Wiggins and Amber Evans Wiggins. He was united in marriage to Belva Ann Craig on April 28, 1956.
Don's career with Kansas City Power and Light spanned three decades prior to his retirement in 1993. He also built 44 homes during this time. His passions included playing cards, especially pitch, car shows, collecting antique cars, joining his buddies for coffee at HyVee in Liberty, and eating at least once every single day at Wendy's, usually from the dollar menu. The staffs and "regulars" at Wendy's and HyVee were among his good friends.
Along with his parents, Don was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Wayne Wiggins; and sister, Karen Tucker.
Survivors include his wife, Belva; children, Valorie Stanard, Vanessa Peterson (Eric), and Greg Wiggins (Stephanie); grandchildren, Kelsey Wiggins-Nealon (Kyle), Nathan Peterson, Courtney Wiggins and Nicholas Peterson; siblings, Dixie Tuder, Jim Wiggins, Bill Wiggins (Sonna), Robert Wiggins (Sue), Richard Wiggins (Katy), Jack Wiggins (Doris), Linda Robbins (Jerry) and Gary Wiggins (Cathy); as well as many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Due to COVID restrictions, a memorial celebration for Don will be announced at a later date. Burial, also at a later date, will be in Princeton, MO. Memorial contributions are suggested to the KU Cancer Center (https:www.kansashealthsystem.com/giving/donate). You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Park Lawn Northland Chapel
1640 N. State Route 291
Liberty, MO 64068
(816) 781-8228
