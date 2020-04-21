|
|
Donald Wattenbarger Donald E. Wattenbarger, 82, of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020, at the Kansas City Hospice House. He was born March 2, 1938 in Milan, MO to Earl and Dorothy (Williams) Wattenbarger. Don was a member of Sheetmetal Union Local #2 in Kansas City, MO. A long-time business owner, he owned and operated Aries Instillation in Kansas City. Don was very active and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Some of his hobbies included boating, fishing, traveling, driving and listening to country music. An avid sports fan, he was very excited last February, when he was able to witness the Chiefs win another Super Bowl. He was very devoted to both his Lord and his family. A founding member of the Blue Springs Christian Church, he was one of several parishioners who helped build the current church. Spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren was always important to Don. He will be missed by many. He married Bonnie Irene Spencer on August 5, 1956 in Brookfield, MO. She preceded him in death on December 21, 2009. In addition to Bonnie, he was preceded in death by his parents, six siblings and son-in-law, Jason R. Cline. Survivors include two daughters, Charmene Elaine Hughes and husband, Rick of Blue Springs, MO and Janene Cline of Lexington, MO; a brother, Fred Max Wattenbarger; three sisters: Nancy Webster, Judy Hanley and Kathy McCollum; four grandchildren: Jessica Wallace (Justin), Donald "Aaron" Hughes, Jaclyn Smith (Travis) and Jason "Jake" Cline (Megan); and nine great grandchildren. Mr. Wattenbarger will lie-in-state and friends May call from 12:00 p.m. 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, no more then 10 people will be allowed in the facility at a time. Graveside services and burial will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the Blue Springs Cemetery. Social distancing and Covid-19 restrictions are requested. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Blue Springs Christian Church. Memories of Don and condolences may be shared at Meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 21, 2020