Donald "Don" Wayne Hoglen Donald "Don" Wayne Hoglen, 87, returned to his heavenly home on September 27, 2019. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God never ceased until his last breath. Don was a devout member of the Sac River Cowboy Church in Springfield, MO. Don was born to the late James and Della Mae Hoglen, a watchmaker and a homemaker respectively, in West Plains, MO on August 21, 1932. He was immersed in the music and Christian community that would be his passion from an early age. He graduated from West Plains High School and worked in distribution for 37 years for Baxter Healthcare. He maintained a bluegrass music lifestyle, performing in numerous places with many friends across the country. Don was an accomplished musician who played mandolin, fiddle, and guitar all by ear only. His wife of 57 years, Eva, was by his side traveling extensively and enjoying music while visiting friends and family upon their retirement. Don was blessed with a large and loving family. He married his best friend Eva Jewell Hoglen, on June 10, 1962 in West Plains, MO. Don helped raise his two children Paul and Rhonda with patience, discipline and humility in Gladstone, MO. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator and reunited with his family and friends in heaven. Don is survived by his wife, Eva Jewell Hoglen; his daughter Rhonda Kearby and son-in-law Glenn; his daughter-in-law Betty Hoglen; grandchildren Chad Hoglen and wife Danielle, Austin Hoglen and wife Sammie, Cole Kearby, Christian Kearby; his great grandchildren Connor Hoglen, Caleb Hoglen, Carter Hoglen and Parker Hoglen; his brothers Richard Hoglen and Orville Hoglen. He is preceded in death by his brothers Alfred Hoglen, Carl Hoglen, Paul Hoglen and John Hoglen; his sister, Opal McFarland; his parents; and his beloved son, Paul Wayne Hoglen. Don's service will be on October 2nd at Abundant Life Church, 410 Persels Rd. Lee's Summit, MO, 64081 at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. The burial will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Pastor Tim Holman will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Autism Speaks https://www.autismspeaks.org. John 11:25-26 Jesus said to her, "I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die."
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 1, 2019