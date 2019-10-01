Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home
422 North Lake Street
Pleasant Hill, MO 64080
816-987-2127
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Abundant Life Church
410 Persels Rd.
Lee's Summit, MO
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Abundant Life Church
410 Persels Rd.
Lee's Summit, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Hoglen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Wayne "Don" Hoglen


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Wayne "Don" Hoglen Obituary
Donald "Don" Wayne Hoglen Donald "Don" Wayne Hoglen, 87, returned to his heavenly home on September 27, 2019. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God never ceased until his last breath. Don was a devout member of the Sac River Cowboy Church in Springfield, MO. Don was born to the late James and Della Mae Hoglen, a watchmaker and a homemaker respectively, in West Plains, MO on August 21, 1932. He was immersed in the music and Christian community that would be his passion from an early age. He graduated from West Plains High School and worked in distribution for 37 years for Baxter Healthcare. He maintained a bluegrass music lifestyle, performing in numerous places with many friends across the country. Don was an accomplished musician who played mandolin, fiddle, and guitar all by ear only. His wife of 57 years, Eva, was by his side traveling extensively and enjoying music while visiting friends and family upon their retirement. Don was blessed with a large and loving family. He married his best friend Eva Jewell Hoglen, on June 10, 1962 in West Plains, MO. Don helped raise his two children Paul and Rhonda with patience, discipline and humility in Gladstone, MO. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator and reunited with his family and friends in heaven. Don is survived by his wife, Eva Jewell Hoglen; his daughter Rhonda Kearby and son-in-law Glenn; his daughter-in-law Betty Hoglen; grandchildren Chad Hoglen and wife Danielle, Austin Hoglen and wife Sammie, Cole Kearby, Christian Kearby; his great grandchildren Connor Hoglen, Caleb Hoglen, Carter Hoglen and Parker Hoglen; his brothers Richard Hoglen and Orville Hoglen. He is preceded in death by his brothers Alfred Hoglen, Carl Hoglen, Paul Hoglen and John Hoglen; his sister, Opal McFarland; his parents; and his beloved son, Paul Wayne Hoglen. Don's service will be on October 2nd at Abundant Life Church, 410 Persels Rd. Lee's Summit, MO, 64081 at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. The burial will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Pastor Tim Holman will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Autism Speaks https://www.autismspeaks.org. John 11:25-26 Jesus said to her, "I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die."
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now