Obituary Flowers Donald Winferd Snider Donald Winferd Snider completed his journey on this earth at 11:02 p.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019, at his home in Liberty, Missouri with his family by his side. Donald lived with a giving heart and was granted an earthly life of 62 years, 3 months, and 29 days. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, April 22, 2019, at the Refuge Church, Liberty, Missouri. Funeral Services will be held at Refuge Church, Liberty, Missouri, at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, with Pastor Gary Dornbach officiating. Final Resting Place and Committal will be held at 3:00 p.m.,April 23, 2019 in theForest Hill Cemetery, Kansas City, Missouri. As an expression of sympathy and in memory of Donald, memorial contributions are suggested to, Refuge Church, Liberty, Missouri. Serving the family, Foster Funeral Chapels, Carrollton, Missouri. Online Condolences may be left for the family on our website,www.fosterfuneralchapels.com, or connect with them on our business Facebook page: Foster Family Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, LLC.

