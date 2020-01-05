|
Donald "Don" Wipperman Don Wipperman 66, died unexpectedly on 12/21/2019. Don was born on August 26, 1953 in Kansas City, MO to Lloyd and Mary Wipperman. He attended Oak Park High School. For many years Don operated Antioch Lawn and Landscaping. For the past decade he worked at PGW in NKC. Don loved hunting and fishing with his brother Steve and his Dad as he was growing up. He loved jokes and was a witty guy who was passionate about boating. Don is preceded in death by his Dad, Lloyd Wipperman. Mother, Mary Wipperman and Brother, Steve Wipperman. He is survived by his Sister, Linda Scarcello, Nephew Christopher Wipperman (Angela) and Nephew Brian Scarcello (Cerri). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to The . The family would like to thank the Staff of North Kansas City Hospital for their efforts, care and dedication. Services will be 2 PM Saturday Jan. 11, 2020 at White Chapel Funeral Home with burial in White Chapel Cemetery. The visitation will be from 1/2 Pm on Sat at the funeral home. (Arr. White Chapel Funeral Home, 6600 N. Antioch Rd., Gladstone, MO 64119, 816-452-8419)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 5, 2020