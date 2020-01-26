|
Donna Ann Ashley Donna Ann Ashley ascended to the top of the rainbow on January 16, 2020. She was born on July 12, 1931 in Kansas City, Kan., to Phillip Anthony and Catherine Madonna (Graves) Hains. She was a descendant of one of the original settlers in Kansas City, Mo. She attended St. Peter's Grade School and Bishop Ward High School, attending her 70th reunion this past July. She was the manager of the Junior League's Nearly New Shop on Central Avenue and then managed the Wyandotte County Law Library until her retirement. Donna was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, St. Bernadette Circle and the Don Lipovac Booster Club. Her favorite things were traveling, dancing, swimming, playing Bridge and the ocean. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Rosemary Myszka Lagoski and her husband of 69 years Eugene. She is survived by her children Mark (Sandy) Ashley, Madonna Lynn (Mark) Muder and Phillip (Beth) Ashley, her sister Margaret Pyle, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A visitation will be Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 9 a.m. with a Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 708 North 4th Street, Kansas City, Kan. Her children would like to thank her dear family at Riverbend that were her cherished caregivers
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 26, 2020