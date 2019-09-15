Kansas City Star Obituaries
Donna B. Bleich


1945 - 2019
Donna B. Bleich Obituary
Donna B. Bleich Donna B. Bleich of Olathe, KS.,age 73, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at The Olathe Medical Center. Donna married Ronald Bleich in Norfolk, NE June 11, 1968. They moved from Norfolk to Olathe, KS in 1983. Donna and Ronald retired in late 2009 and early 2010. Donna is survived by her husband Ronald, their son Jason Bleich and wife Marya Bleich of Olathe, KS. Other survivors include, sister Sharon Maclay, niece Kristin Eaton (Jim), their children Ashlee and Zach as well as cousins Bary & Kevin Brown. A private visitation September 21, 2019 will be held at Mary Butler Meyers Funeral Home, 6300 Parallel Pkwy., Kansas City, KS. 66102 Please visit www.marybutlermeyers.com to express condolences.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 15, 2019
